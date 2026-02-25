Testimony Continues in the Kouri Richins Murder Trial

- Watch Live
Day three of Kouri Richins' murder trial begins as she faces accusations of poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl and then writing a children's book on grief. A $1 million reward is offered for Nancy Guthrie's return. (2/25/26) MORE
