Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Day 3 Key Moments

Jason Bowen, a friend of Michael and Natalie Cochran, shared his account of the events before Michael's death. FBI chemist Joseph Stephens testified about liquid vials taken from the Cochran home during the third day of the trial. (01/17/25) MORE

'I'll Drive 9 Hours To Strangle Him': Threatening Texts Read in Court

Verdict Reached in Retrial of Carol Hignite

'He Needed To Be In The Hospital': Photo Shows Michael Cochran on Floor

Did Michael Cochran Know About His Wife's Ponzi Scheme?

Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Opening Arguments

WV v. Natalie Cochran: Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial

Lori Daybell's First Hearing Since Request To Represent Herself

Brian Walshe In Court for Motions Hearing Related to Karen Read Case

'We Suspected Abuse': Emily Ferlazzo's Family Speaks Out

Julie Grant's 2025 Prediction: We Haven't Seen the Last of Sarah Boone

Ellen Gilland Pleads 'No Contest' To Shooting Death of Husband

