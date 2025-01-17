Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial: Day 3 Key Moments

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jason Bowen, a friend of Michael and Natalie Cochran, shared his account of the events before Michael's death. FBI chemist Joseph Stephens testified about liquid vials taken from the Cochran home during the third day of the trial. (01/17/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?