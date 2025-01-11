JonBenet Ramsey Special Report Banner

'Turtleboy' Wants Witness Intimidation and Conspiracy Case Dismissed

Massachusetts blogger Aidan "Turtleboy" Kearney was back in court today. An outspoken defender of Karen Read, Turtleboy is charged with witness intimidation and conspiracy. Turtleboy's attorney said his client will file a motion to dismiss. (1/10/25) MORE

male testifies in court

Medical Examiner Details Autopsy Reports of Champagne and Swett

Natalie Cochran

WV v. Natalie Cochran: Ponzi Scheme Murder Trial

Zachary Hughes plays piano

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Concert Pianist Charged With Murder

Lori Daybell

Lori Daybell's First Hearing Since Request To Represent Herself

inmate photo

Highlights from Day Two of the Bad Breakup Murder Trial

Digital billboard of Stephen Smith

Billboards, Reward Focus New Attention on Stephen Smith Case

Fired up defense attorney delivers an argument

Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Catherine Mariano

Hollywood Overdose Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

split screen photos of jarvis butts and na'ziyah harris

Jarvis Butts to Stand Trial for Murder of Na'Ziyah Harris

A chat between friends on Facebook Messenger is displayed on a large screen in court.

Rivera in Facebook Message: 'I F---ed Up Without a Doubt'

Nicole Weldy

Bad Breakup Murder Trial: Witness Recalls Victims' Secret Relationship

