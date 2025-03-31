Victim Katie McLean's Ex-Husband Takes the Stand

Steven Rocca, victim Katie McLean's ex-husband, takes the stand. McLean's body was found in a pond after allegedly being killed by her husband, Ingolf Tuerk, a prominent urologist in Massachusetts. (3/31/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

back of a blond woman's head

Lori Daybell Loses Bid to Put Nate Eaton on Murder Trial Witness List

Steven Rocca

Victim Katie McLean's Ex-Husband Takes the Stand

man in suit testifies

Officer Describes Finding Ingolf Tuerk Unresponsive In Bed

tuerk's neighbor testifies

Sexts Between Tuerk's Neighbor & Wife Read in Court: 'I Wanna See Your Boobs'

Lori Daybell Jury Selection

Jury Selection Begins in Lori Vallow Daybell's Murder Trial

graphic image of a show's title and logo

SNEEK PEAK: Inside the Jury Room | Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?

Curt Pfannenstiehl

Neighbor Cross-Examined About Racy Texts With Ingolf Tuerk's Wife

connie calhoun in court

Judge Sets Bond After Witness in Linda Stermer Trial Ignored Subpoena

Linda Stermer / Ken Thompson

Neighbor Noticed Blood On and Under Stermers’ Van

Linda Stermer/Kim Thompson

Witness: Linda Stermer Also Said Todd Caught on Fire While 'Smoking Pot'

yolanda marodi

Wife of Murdered Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi Arraigned In Hospital

Stermer & Metheny

Battered and Burned Murder Trial: Jury Hears Neighbor's 911 Call

MORE VIDEOS