Victim's Family 'Furious' with State, Calls Kohberger News 'Unexpected'

Kaylee Goncalves family took to social media to express their shock over Bryan Kohberger's plea deal, saying, in part: "We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us. Pleas give us some time. This was very unexpected." (6/30/25) MORE

Burglary, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

4 yearbook style photos of college aged kids

Victim's Family 'Furious' with State, Calls Kohberger News 'Unexpected'

Bryan Kohberger Accepts Plea Deal

Raul Valle takes the stand

Preppy Party Murder: Raul Valle Says Jack Snyder 'Tossed a Knife To Me'

wide shot of a courtroom

Raul Valle Defense Seeks Acquittal, State Says Stabbings Were Intentional

Charles Connery testifies in court

Eyewitness: Raul Valle Went After Jimmy McGrath 'With A Purpose'

Kohberger witness hearing

Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: 3 PA Witnesses Object to Testifying in Idaho

Potential Kohberger witnesses

Bryan Kohberger Trial: Defense Witnesses Push Back on Testifying

Witness: Raul Valle Lunged at James McGrath, Stabbed Him, Then Fled

selfie of a middle-aged couple

Jury Selection Begins Tuesday in Widow's Words Murder Trial

jack snyder testifies

Preppy Party Murder Trial: Day 6 Pivotal Moments

Tyler DaSilva testifies

Witness: 'Valle Wasn't Looking For Anything Peaceful'

evidence photo of a hunting-style folding knife

Preppy Party Murder Trial Witness: I Gave Raul Valle the Knife

MORE VIDEOS