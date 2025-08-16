Victim’s Mom and Serial Killer’s Wife: Unpacking Norma Patton's Testimony

Norma Patton, wife of serial killer Carl Patton, testified today. Her daughter, Melissa Wolfenbarger, was allegedly killed by her husband, Christopher Wolfenbarger, who's on trial. Melissa's dad was the Flint River Killer. We unpack it all. (8/15/25) MORE