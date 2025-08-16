Victim’s Mom and Serial Killer’s Wife: Unpacking Norma Patton's Testimony

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Norma Patton, wife of serial killer Carl Patton, testified today. Her daughter, Melissa Wolfenbarger, was allegedly killed by her husband, Christopher Wolfenbarger, who's on trial. Melissa's dad was the Flint River Killer. We unpack it all. (8/15/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?