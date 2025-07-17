Vinnie on Travis Decker Case: How Can Another Human Do That to a Child?

Travis Decker's 9, 8, and 5-year-old daughters were found dead in a tent. Authorities believe Decker suffocated them and fled. He remains at large. The sheriff leading the search spoke to Vinnie about the latest in the manhunt. (7/16/25) MORE

Attempted Murder, Child Abuse, Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

female judge on the bench

Judge Scolds Ali Defense Attorney For Ignoring Agreed Upon Parameters

close up of a man in a white shirt and black tie. Neck down, can't see his face

Fatima's Boyfriend Admits He Knew She Wasn't Allowed to Date

witness on the stand is pictured from the neck down

Boyfriend: Fatima 'Started Shaking' Upon Learning Dad Was Outside School

Penalty phase for Shelby Nealy

In-Law Massacre Sentencing: Prosecution Opening Statement

Karen Read grand juror

Karen Read Grand Juror Charged With Leaking Information

children in car seats

Mom Who Left Kids In Hot Car For Spa Appointment Charged With Murder

wide shot of defendants' table in a courtroom

Fatima Ali: Parents Planned Iraq Trip to Separate Me From My Boyfriend

splitscreen: defendants listen in court

Fatima Ali: I Wouldn't Have Gotten Away if Bystanders Hadn't Helped Me

smiling young man dressed in all white

Jailhouse Photo Reportedly Shows Luigi Mangione with Huge Smile

wide overhead shot of surveillance video of a man walking through a door

Shelby Nealy Faces Sentencing for Killing Wife's Family

splitscreen: 2 blonde women. one's at a news anchor desk, one's a talking head via zoom

WA v. Ihsan & Zahraa Ali Juror: I'm Not Feeling Well, Won't Be Back Today

James Craig and Wife, Angela

Poisoned Shake Murder: Trial Begins for Dentist Accused of Killing Wife

MORE VIDEOS