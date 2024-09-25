Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Vinnie Politan Investigates | The Case Against Naresh Bhatt

As the search for mother and nurse, Mamta Kafle Bhatt continues and bodycam footage is released, Vinnie Politan analyzes the case against her husband, Naresh who has been charged with concealing a body after evidence was found in their home. (9/24/24 MORE

Bree Kuhn & Collin Turner

Couple's Fight Turns Deadly After Multiple 911 Calls

Kouri Richins Pretrial Conf

Kouri Richins In Court for Pretrial Conference

photo of Shanna Gardner and Mario Fernandez Saldana

Microsoft Exec Murder: Shanna Gardner Accuses Detective of Perjury

John Blauvelt sits in court

Victim's Sister Calls John Blauvelt 'Twisted and Evil' at Sentencing

John Tufton Blauvelt

Verdict Reached in Military Wife Murder Trial

A woman testifies in court

Military Wife Murder Trial: Victim's Mother Testifies

man sits in courtroom

Military Wife Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

Brendan Banfield

Brendan Banfield Indicted in Double Homicide

Judge and prosecutor in courtroom

Judge to Interview Benefield Jurors About Potential Misconduct

Laurie Shaver Verdict

Verdict Reached in Buried in the Backyard Murder Trial

Nicholas Camuccio presents prosecution rebuttal

Buried in the Backyard Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

Jeffrey Wiggs

Buried in the Backyard Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

