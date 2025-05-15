What Happened To John O'Keefe at 34 Fairview? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Vinnie Politan examines the crime scene at 34 Fairview Road, where John O'Keefe's body was discovered in the snow. He questions why nothing was seen or heard from the house the night O'Keefe died. (5/14/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Shows, Vehicular Crimes ,

Latest Videos

Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello testifies

Medical Examiner Reveals John O'Keefe's Cause & Manner of Death

Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello testifies

Karen Read Retrial: Medical Examiner Details John O'Keefe's Injuries

splitscreen: middle-aged man/teenage boy

Rodney Hinton Jr. Pleads Not Guilty to New Charges of Aggravated Murder

family photo of a young couple

Doctor Accused of Trying to Kill Wife on Hawaii Hiking Trail Denied Bail

wide shot of a courtroom facing a judge on the bench

'Are You Done?': Judge Loses Patience With Lori Daybell

splitscreen: photo of 2 young men in court/female news anchor

Is the Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Fair?

side by side of male witness and female defendant

Investigator Reviews Crime Scene Photos from Where John O'Keefe Was Found

male police officer witness testifying in court

Crime Scene Investigator Reviews Photos of Karen Read's Vehicle

graphic with niece testimony

Karen Read Retrial: John O'Keefe's Niece Details Karen Read's 'Coldness'

zoom court hearing

FSU Shooting Suspect Released From Hospital, Held Without Bond

wide shot of a courtroom with a spotlight on a blonde-haired middle-aged man in the gallery

Blogger ‘Turtleboy’ Indicted on New Witness Intimidation Charges

Judge reduces Lyle and Erik Menendez's sentences, making them eligible for parole. The Menendez brothers have been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. Parole board must still decide whether to release them and Gov. Newsom must agree. (5/13/25)

Menendez Brothers Resentenced to 50 Years to Life

MORE VIDEOS