What Happened To John O'Keefe at 34 Fairview? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Vinnie Politan examines the crime scene at 34 Fairview Road, where John O'Keefe's body was discovered in the snow. He questions why nothing was seen or heard from the house the night O'Keefe died. (5/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?