What is Clock Drifting? Expert Looks at SUV and IPhone Data

A new concept was presented in court today, 'clock drifting.' The term refers to when a timeline drifts over to match up with another timeline. In this case it's referring to clocks on John O'Keefe's iPhone and Karen Read's Lexus SUV. (5/19/25)  MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes ,

Latest Videos

Karl Miyasako & Karen Read

DNA Analyst Can't Confirm It Was John O'Keefe's Hair on Karen Read's SUV

Shanon Burgess testifies in court

Read Defense Confronts Expert Witness Over Resume Inaccuracies

karen read suv model

Analyst: John O'Keefe's iPhone Clock Faster Than Karen Read's Lexus Clock

woman speaks at podium

'You're An Awful Human Being': Todd Stermer's Family Confronts Linda

Linda Stermer addresses court

Linda Stermer Says She Is 'Innocent And Wrongly Convicted' At Sentencing

Zachary Adams in court

Holly Bobo Murder: Zachary Adams In Court Requesting New Trial

picture of a male inmate juxtaposed over an image of a house in the snow

Judge in Bryan Kohberger Trial Wants to Know Who Leaked Information

Why is Karen Read's Retrial Coming to a Close Quicker Than Expected?

DNA Analyst Testifies

Pointed Cross: Analyst Asked About Comparing Canton Police DNA

Ingolf Tuerk sentenced

Ingolf Tuerk, Convicted of Killing Wife Kathleen McLean, Is Sentenced

Tuerk VIS

Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial: Victim's Children's Impact Statements Read

Robert Alessi

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Attorneys Argue Over Data Expert Testimony

MORE VIDEOS