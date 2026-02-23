What Is Kouri Richins' Alleged Motive To Kill Husband Eric Richins?

Vinnie Politan Investigates analyzes Kouri Richins' case and her alleged possible motive to kill her husband Eric Richins. Kouri is accused of poisoning Eric and then writing a children's book on grief in the wake of his death. (2/20/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem, Shows , ,

