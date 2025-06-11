Where Did John O'Keefe Go? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Vinnie Politan discusses John O'Keefe's health data, including his move after arriving at 34 Fairview, along with the reasons why neither Brian Higgins nor Brian Albert was called to the stand in Karen Read's retrial.(6/10/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Shows, Vehicular Crimes ,

Latest Videos

video shows shooting on las vegas strip

Social Media Feud Turns Deadly On Las Vegas Strip

man leans down in front of tarp tied to cinderblock

Gregory Rice Was Wrapped In Tarp, Weighed Down With Cinder Block

Karen Read will NOT take the stand in her own defense in her murder retrial. The Massachusetts woman is accused of backing into her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, and leaving him to die in the snow.

Karen Read Says She Will NOT Testify

body in tarp in wooded river

Photo Shows Gregory Rice Wrapped In Tarp In River

photo of witness testifying and defendant looking on

Dr. Laposata: "John O'Keefe Died From Blunt Force Head Injury"

Savannah Rice testifies

Shaking, Meagan Jackson's Daughter Recalls Dad's Disappearance, Death

Meagan Jackson at counsel table

Coroner Affair Murder Trial: Jackson Defense Highlights Lack of Evidence

Meagan Jackson in court

Prosecutors: Meagan Jackson 'Is A Master Manipulator'

robert alessi holds up sweatshirt for judge

Karen Read Defense Asks For Mistrial, Citing 'Intentional Misconduct'

damaged shirt

Karen Read Murder Retrial: ARCCA Witness Details Crash Dummy's Injuries

travis decker manhunt

Search Expands for Travis Decker, Accused of Killing 3 Daughters

Hank Brennan

Crash Expert Grilled on Credibility in Karen Read Retrial

MORE VIDEOS