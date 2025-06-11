Where Did John O'Keefe Go? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
- License Trials
More results...
More results...
More results...
Vinnie Politan discusses John O'Keefe's health data, including his move after arriving at 34 Fairview, along with the reasons why neither Brian Higgins nor Brian Albert was called to the stand in Karen Read's retrial.(6/10/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?