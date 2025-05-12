Which Side Benefits From Karen Read's 'Flirtatious' Texts?

Karen Read's defense attorney introduced hundreds of text messages sent between Read and Brian Higgins, but do they help or hurt her case? Plus, what to expect as Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial begins. (5/12/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes ,

