Which Side Benefits From Karen Read's 'Flirtatious' Texts?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Karen Read's defense attorney introduced hundreds of text messages sent between Read and Brian Higgins, but do they help or hurt her case? Plus, what to expect as Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial begins. (5/12/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?