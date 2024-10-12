While on the Stand, Victim's Son, Is Accused of Killing Father

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Scott Farris is accused of killing Gary Farris during cross-examination in his mother, Melody Farris' trial, who's standing trial on charges she killed Gary. Sebastian Rogers's father joins Court TV. Rogers has been missing since Feb. 26. (10/11/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?