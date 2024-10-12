Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

While on the Stand, Victim's Son, Is Accused of Killing Father

Scott Farris is accused of killing Gary Farris during cross-examination in his mother, Melody Farris' trial, who's standing trial on charges she killed Gary. Sebastian Rogers's father joins Court TV. Rogers has been missing since Feb. 26. (10/11/24) MORE

Killer Spouses, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

Sarah Boone trial to start Monday

Suitcase Murder: Sarah Boone's Trial To Begin Monday

Woman Accused in Beating, Burning Death of Husband Back in Court

Melody Farris' Son Describes Guns Throughout the House

Tearful Scott Farris Insists He Didn't Kill His Father At Mother's Trial

Amber Guyger Denied Parole: Ex-Dallas Cop Fatally Shot Neighbor

Woman's Body Found Inside Suitcase Near Las Vegas Airport

Raymond McLeod

Ex-Marine Blames 'Rough Consensual Sex' In Girlfriend's Murder

Farris Son: Mom Inviting Granddaughter Over Is ‘Sick and Twisted’

Farris Son: Dad Said Every Day With Mom Was the Worst Day of His Life

Bryan Kohberger

Idaho Student Killings: Bryan Kohberger's Trial Date Is Set

Scott and Laci Peterson

Judge Grants Scott Peterson Access to Post-Conviction Evidence

Farris' Son: Mom Hid in Bathroom So Dad Couldn't Serve Divorce Papers

