Who Was Celeste Rivas Hernandez, Teen Found in Singer D4vd's Tesla?

An ex-boyfriend of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the teen found decomposing in singer D4vd's Tesla, describes her troubled home life in an interview with TMZ, and new video shows Hernandez months after she went missing. (10/1/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Unsolved Cases

Latest Videos

Who is Celeste Rivas Hernandez?

Who Was Celeste Rivas Hernandez, Teen Found in Singer D4vd's Tesla?

michael burt in court

Menendez Attorney Added to Tyler Robinson's Defense Team

Brian Walshe in court

Brian Walshe's Attorneys Want Karen Read-Style Buffer Zone

Prosecutor rebuttal

Rebuttal: 'He just walks away as Kennedy Goes Into That Dark, Cold Void'

Defense attorney William Dennis Massey

Baby in the River Murder Trial: Brandon Isabelle's Defense Present Closings

Ring camera footage of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Report: Teen Whose Body Was Found in Singer dv4d's Tesla Wasn't Pregnant

Carlos Hernandez opening statements

Home Invasion Murder Trial: Carlos Hernandez Opening Statements

Police officer testifying

FL v. Boileau: Chilling 911 Call and Bodycam of First Witness

alleged, now deceased, yogurt shop killer David Brashers

DNA Evidence Links Dead Man Linked to 1991 Texas Yogurt Shop Murders

Ruth Miller's bond hearing decision

Amish Mom Ruth Miller's Bond Hearing: Judge Makes Decision

Victim Kirby Carpenter's mother is overcome with emotion and openly wailing in court.

Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Victim's Mother Collapses in Court

Judge declared mistrial in Jeffrey Spence case

Judge Declares Mistrial in Plotting Parents Murder Trial

MORE VIDEOS