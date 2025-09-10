Wife Who Lured Husband to Utah to Kill Him Gets 1-15 Years in Prison

Kathryn Restelli, who pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy charges related to the death of her husband, has been sentenced to 1-15 years in prison. Restelli lured her husband to travel to Utah under false pretenses with her family's help. (9/9/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

