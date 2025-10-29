Born Again Killer

Will America See the Charlie Kirk Assassination Trial?

Tyler Robinson's defense, along with the prosecution and sheriff's office, wants to exclude cameras from his trial for the shooting death of Charlie Kirk. Will the trial be open to the public with cameras in the courtroom?(10/28/25) MORE

Det. Juan Ramos detailed security footage showing the defendants moving bags and equipment into the home of a co-defendant the day before rapper Julio Foolio was killed.

Detective: Suspects Moved Items Into Home Day Before Julio Foolio Murder

Alicia Andrews' defense team accused prosecutors of speaking in an

Murder of Julio Foolio: Defense Says Prosecutors Are 'Disrespectful'

Austin Drummond in backseat of cruiser

Austin Drummond Moved To Prison After Alleged Bad Behavior Behind Bars

photo found on alicia andrews' phone

Detective Details Evidence Found in Julio Foolio Murder Suspect's Phone

Rebecca Haro

Rebecca Haro In Court Today, Hearing Pushed to 2026

Dustin Duren verdict

Amber Alert Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Forensic scientist Amara Drew testified cartridge cases at the scene were fired from the same rifle, but analysis of 2 rifles had mixed results

Forensic Expert Reveals Ballistics Findings in the Murder of Julio Foolio

forensic scientist Amara Drew

Judge to Attorney in Julio Foolio Case: 'Please Stop! It's Improper!'

Dustin Duren prosecution CA

State: Dustin Duren Has 'Tried To Blame Caitlyn Naffziger for Her Death'

Georgiann Pavlons testifies

Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial: Victim's Mom Takes the Stand

Dustin Duren's defense attorney

Defense: Father Dustin Duren's 'Unyielding Love' Led to Deadly Shooting

Hamza Smajlovic

Move Out Murder Trial: Defendant Hamza Smajlovic Pleads Guilty

