Witness: Michael Cochran's Manner and Cause of Death are Undetermined

Forensic pathologist Priya Banerjee testified that Michael Cochran's manner and cause of death could not be determined. Cochran was exhumed seven months after death, so advanced decomposition made it impossible to narrow down possibilities. (1/27/25) MORE

Natalie Cochran listens to testimony

Family Doctor Asked About Natalie Cochran's Alleged Cancer

natalie cochran appears in court

Natalie Cochran's Defense Counters State's Theory of Insulin Poisoning

peggy mcgee stands in court

Socialite Manslaughter Trial: Judge to Decide Penny McGee's Fate

Monica Sementilli sits in court

'Lust, Greed, Betrayal': Prosecution's Case Against Monica Sementilli

Jeff O'Driscoll testifies in kouri richins hearing

Lead Investigator Says Kouri Richins Was 'Outgoing' During Interview

side by side of defendant and daughter testifying in court

Natalie Cochran's Daughter Recalls the Day her Father 'Collapsed'

side by side of defendant and daughter testifying in court

Natalie Cochran’s Daughter Testifies to Life with Her Late Father 

Ashley Benefield, Laura Zito

'Godly Girl': Witnesses Plead for Ashley Benefield's Release in Court

Splitscreen of two woman with graphics of their handwriting.

Who Wrote it Better: Lori Daybell or Sarah Boone?

Bearded man with rather unruly hair.

Pathologist: Only Reasonable Conclusion Is Cochran Was Given Insulin

prosecutor delivers opening statement

Stepdaughter Turned Wife Murder Trial: Opening Statements

