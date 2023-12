This week’s Court TV Podcast features an audio edition of the latest Court TV Special: “The Case Against Bryan Kohberger.” This all-new original documentary takes a closer look at the Idaho Student Murders by paying tribute to Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, the four young lives tragically taken last November and exploring the mounting evidence against their accused killer as he awaits trial.



To stream more Court TV originals, CLICK HERE