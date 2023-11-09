Case Against Bryan Kohberger premieres Nov. 12

Accomplice to Murder: SC v. Robertson – Court TV Podcast

Posted at 10:09 AM, November 9, 2023

Investigators compared the gruesome scene of Earl and Terry Robertson’s deaths to that of the Charles Manson murders. Authorities quickly zeroed in on the victims’ son Jimmy, who stood to inherit over two million dollars, but what shocked the small South Carolina community the most was the alleged involvement of mild-mannered Meredith Moon. How did she become wrapped up in one of South Carolina’s most horrific crimes? This week’s Court TV Podcast dives deeper into this case with an audio edition of our original series Accomplice to Murder, which examines crimes involving multiple suspects and it’s not so clear who exactly is the mastermind.

all podcast episodes

To stream more Court TV originals, CLICK HERE

More In:

Related Stories

Accomplice to Murder: MS v. Edmonds – Court TV Podcast

Tyler Edmonds was 13-years-old when he confessed to helping his half-sister kill her husband. But did he really commit the murder? More

The Case Against Charlie Adelson

Law professor Dan Markel was gunned down in his driveway. Prosecutors say his ex-brother-in-law, dentist Charlie Adelson plotted the murder. More

Paula Gutierrez.

Accomplice to Murder: FL v Gutierrez – Court TV Podcast

When a financially struggling couple tried to rob a bank, two people died. In the aftermath, it was hard to tell who the mastermind was. More

TRENDING

maya kowalski appears in court
The Case Against Bryan Kohberger
Jose Baez stands with his client Shanna Gardner

LATEST NEWS

maya kowalski appears in court
Jessy Kurczewski
Harry and Meghan in Oct. 2023.
Judge Frances Gull sits on the bench

SCRIPPS NEWS

Envelopes laced with fentanyl, other powders sent to election offices
Jury finds hospital liable in $220 million 'Take Care of Maya' case
Woman dies after elk she tried to feed trampled her in her yard