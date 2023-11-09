Accomplice to Murder: SC v. Robertson – Court TV Podcast

Investigators compared the gruesome scene of Earl and Terry Robertson’s deaths to that of the Charles Manson murders. Authorities quickly zeroed in on the victims’ son Jimmy, who stood to inherit over two million dollars, but what shocked the small South Carolina community the most was the alleged involvement of mild-mannered Meredith Moon. How did she become wrapped up in one of South Carolina’s most horrific crimes? This week’s Court TV Podcast dives deeper into this case with an audio edition of our original series Accomplice to Murder, which examines crimes involving multiple suspects and it’s not so clear who exactly is the mastermind.

