Adam Montgomery Case – Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan Podcast

In this episode, we dig into the chilling case of Adam Montgomery, a New Hampshire man set to face trial this week for the alleged murder of his five-year-old daughter, Harmony.

Prosecutors claim Harmony was murdered in December 2019, yet her disappearance remained unreported for almost two years. Montgomery, who is currently serving a decades-long prison sentence in a weapons theft case covered by Court TV, denied killing his daughter at his sentencing hearing.

Join former prosecutor Vinnie Politan, Ted Rowlands and special guest Bob Ward as they navigate the timeline constructed by investigators, revealing a heartbreaking story of alleged abuse and concealment. You’ll also hear from Harmony’s mother, Crystal Sorey, who finally reported her daughter missing in November 2021 after months of unsuccessful attempts to contact her.

Listen in as we unpack the disturbing details surrounding this tragic case, shedding light on the events leading up to the trial and the unanswered questions that linger.