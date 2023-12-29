Colorado mom wanted in connection with double homicide of her children

Posted at 10:26 AM, December 29, 2023

By: Stephanie Butzer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Scripps News Denver) — A Colorado Springs mother is wanted by police in connection with the double homicide of two of her children.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, a person called 911 to report a burglary, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Kimberlee Singler

Kimberlee Singler (Colorado Springs Police Dept.)

When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Kimberlee Singler, and an 11-year-old girl, who were both injured. They also found a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, who were both deceased, police said.

Police said Singler is the mother of all three children.

Singler and her injured 11-year-old daughter were both treated at the scene. They were then transported to local hospitals. Singler was allowed to leave the hospital because police did not have enough probable cause at the time, police said. She was then considered both a victim and a witness.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit took over the investigation, and as they learned more about the circumstances surrounding the case, they determined that the report of a burglary was unfounded.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Singler on Dec. 26. She was last seen on Dec. 23. Police said they do not know where she is, but the CSPD’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force is currently searching for her.

The 11-year-old daughter is safe, police said.

Police said Singler is wanted on the following charges:

  • Four counts of first-degree murder (Class 1 felony) — two counts being for murder and attempted murder with intent after deliberation; and the other two for murder and attempted murder of a child under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust
  • Two counts of attempted first-degree murder
  • Two counts of child abuse (Class 2 felony)
  • Child abuse (Class 3 felony)
  • First-degree assault

The court set a $10,000,000 bond.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Denver, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Savannah Soto picture distributed by Texas Department of Public Safety

New video released in ‘perplexing’ case of pregnant teen, boyfriend found dead

Police say a missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend have been found dead in a car in San Antonio and that they may have been... More

Jeremy Best

Man charged with killing pregnant wife and infant son competent for trial

Jeremy Best is scheduled to be arraigned the first week of January on charges he killed his wife, their unborn child and their infant son. More

Kaitlin Armstrong leaves the courtroom after receiving a sentence of 90 years for the murder of Anna Moriah Wilson at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Armstrong was found guilty of killing Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022 and sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Kaitlin Armstrong was pregnant when she was arrested, attorney reveals

Kaitlin Armstrong's attorneys said they had new evidence about an expert witness' qualifications and Armstrong's pregnancies. More

TRENDING

Savannah Soto picture distributed by Texas Department of Public Safety
top 5 trials countdown graphic
Splitscreen of Matt Johnson reporting and Lindsay Shiver leaving court.
a police cruiser is parked outside of a building that says 'police department'

LATEST NEWS

Kimberlee Singler
Savannah Soto picture distributed by Texas Department of Public Safety
Charlie Sheen smiles at a red carpet event
Pierce Brosnan stands in front of a Netflix background

SCRIPPS NEWS

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is free from prison. Here's what she's doing next
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after her mother's murder
Teens stabbed on Christmas by New York man wanting 'White people dead'