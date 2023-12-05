Jennifer Crumbley asks court to exclude evidence about harmed birds, affair

Posted at 3:38 PM, December 5, 2023

PONTIAC, Mich. (Scripps News Detroit) — Jennifer Crumbley‘s attorney has filed a pair of motions with the court regarding evidence in the involuntary manslaughter case against her.

A man and woman in jail uniforms and face masks sit in court

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2022, photo, Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appear in court in Rochester Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)

The motions pertain to evidence Ethan Crumbley killed and mutilated birds and evidence of a second affair by Jennifer Crumbley.

The court had previously said it would hold off on ruling about the admissibility of evidence about the bird’s head. In the new motion, Crumbley’s attorney says more has been revealed in discovery about the circumstances surrounding that situation. However, Attorney Shannon Smith argues that the details would be too prejudicial to her client and that there is no evidence either parent knew about the birds anyway.

MORE: Court Ruling Allows Parents of School Shooter to Stand Trial

The second motion seeks to clarify a previous ruling about an affair Jennifer Crumbley had before the Oxford High School shooting. A judge has already ruled that the evidence was inadmissible. Attorney Smith says that during discovery she has been presented with evidence that Crumbley had another affair when her son was six. The motion seeks to clarify if this evidence is also covered by the order to exclude evidence of the other affair.

These motions come after the judge granted James and Jennifer Crumbley separate trials last month over witness conflicts.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.

Related Stories

A man and woman in jail uniforms and face masks sit in court

Parents of school shooter Ethan Crumbley to have separate trials

Ethan Crumbley's parents will face separate trials for their alleged roles in the school shooting that killed four students. More

split screen showing surveillance video and a dr. on zoom

Doctor Who Evaluated Ethan Crumbley on ‘Dysfunctional System’

Dr. Colin King, who spent hours evaluating school shooter Ethan Crumbley, talks about the factors that led to a 'perfect storm' in Oxford. More

mugshots in a large monitor on a studio set

Court Ruling Allows Parents of School Shooter to Stand Trial

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled that James and Jennifer Crumbley can face charges of involuntary manslaughter for the Oxford school shooting. More

