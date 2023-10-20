Man charged in Tupac Shakur’s murder to plead not guilty, new attorney says

LAS VEGAS (Scripps News Las Vegas) — The suspect in the murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur was back in court Thursday before Clark County district court judge Tierra Jones.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was expected to enter a plea, but his arraignment was delayed for the second time.

On Thursday, well-known Las Vegas defense attorney Ross Goodman showed up in court on behalf of Davis. Goodman is the son of current Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman and former mayor Oscar Goodman.

Goodman also represented ex-Raiders player Damon Arnette in an assault case.

In court Thursday, Goodman told Judge Jones he needs more time to confirm his representation with Davis.

“I’m not going to confirm today, your honor,” said Goodman. “I’m going to ask the court for two weeks to continue the arraignment and for confirmation of counsel.”

Judge Jones granted the request.

“I’m going to give you two weeks, but in two weeks, we have to get this case moving,” Jones said.

MORE: Former LAPD Detective Details Investigation into Tupac Shakur’s Murder

After the hearing, Goodman told Scripps News Las Vegas that he needed to finalize issues in his agreement with Davis but did not specify what those issues were.

However, he expects a deal to be sealed soon and is already evaluating evidence.

“I’m not yet hired to review the grand jury transcripts,” Goodman said. “But the things that jump out: there’s no gun, there’s no car, and there are no witnesses from 27 years ago.”

Goodman said Davis intends to plead not guilty and will ask the court for bail once he is the confirmed counsel.

