One dead, others injured in shooting near Kansas City Chiefs’ parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Scripps News) — At least one person was killed and 21 others, including children, were wounded in a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally.

“We had eight what we considered immediately life-threatening patients. We had seven with life-threatening injuries and we had six that had minor injuries,” said Kansas City Fire Chief Ross Grundyson.

Children’s Mercy reports that it is treating 12 patients from the rally. Eleven of the victims are children and the hospital says nine suffered gunshot wounds.

The Kansas City Police Department responded to the shooting near Union Station around 2 p.m. local time Wednesday. As the Chiefs wrapped up on stage during their celebratory rally, attendees quickly dispersed, and then ambulances were seen rushing to the scene along with officers who had their guns drawn.

Police initially said two people were detained. However, in an update Wednesday afternoon, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said three people were in custody.

Police reportedly recovered firearms from the scene, but Graves did not specify how many guns or the types that were recovered.

The police chief added that there were about 800 law enforcement officers at the rally when the shooting occurred.

“We also know that officers ran towards danger; officers were there to keep everyone safe,” Graves said.

The White House said the president has been briefed on the situation and will continue to receive updates.

This story was originally published by Scripps News, an E.W. Scripps Company.