Tortured Son Murder Trial: Shanda Vander Ark Cross-Examination – Court TV Podcast

Shanda Vander Ark testified in her own defense, facing child abuse and murder charges in the death of her 15-year-old son, Timothy, who had special needs. Prosecutors said that Vander Ark and her older son, Paul, tortured and starved Timothy, who weighed only 69 lbs. when he died. On this week’s Court TV Podcast you’ll hear Vander Ark face an intense cross-examination; featuring many noteworthy moments, including when she becomes violently ill on the stand after prosecutor Matt Roberts places a photo of an emaciated Timothy in front her.

