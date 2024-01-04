Tortured Son Murder Trial: Shanda Vander Ark Direct Examination – Court TV Podcast

Shanda Vander Ark was charged with murder and child abuse in the death of her 15-year-old son with special needs. Timothy was just 69 lbs. when he was found dead by his mom and brother in June of 2022. Prosecutors alleged that Shanda and her older son Paul tortured Timothy with ice baths and bread soaked in hot sauce made from two of the world’s hottest peppers. They also alleged that the pair denied him food and water. This week’s Court TV Podcast features Shanda Vander Ark’s direct examination in full as she tells the jury her side of this tragic story.

