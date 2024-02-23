A Closer Look at GA v. Eligio Bishop: Polygamist Cult Leader Trial

- Watch Live
Eligio Bishop, accused of running polygamist cult Carbon Nation, faces charges of rape, false imprisonment and posting "revenge porn." The victim says Bishop, who likes to be called "Natureboy" posted explicit videos of her on social media. (2/23/24) MORE
