Accident Reconstructionist Returns to Face Cross-Examination

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
VIDEO: Julie Grant and her guests discuss the accident reconstructionist, Trooper Joe Paul's testimony and if it will strengthen the prosecution's case against Karen Read. Also, breaking news in the Rachel Morin case. (6/17/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?