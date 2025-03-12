Attorney: Stines Believed Wife and Daughter Were in Imminent Danger

Jeremy Bartley, ex-Sheriff Mickey Stines' lawyer, told Vinnie Politan he thinks Stines' mental health was impaired when he gunned down Judge Kevin Mullins. Bartley also said he believes there was an objective threat to his client's family. (3/11/25) MORE

