Au Pair Affair Murder Trial of Brendan Banfield Set to Begin January 12

The au pair affair murder trial of Brendan Banfield set to begin on Jan. 12. Brendan is charged in the killings of Christine Banfield and Joseph Ryan. Prosecutors say Brendan was having an affair with the family's au pair, Juliana Magalhães. (1/8/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Love Triangles, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Disguised as Suicide Murder Trial: Alleged Victim's Son Takes Stand

Brendan Banfield is set to begin on Jan. 12

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial of Brendan Banfield Set to Begin January 12

CORNONER TESTIFIESIN EMBERT CASE

Disguised As Suicide Murder Trial: Coroner Testifies in Susan Embert Case

michael brown testifies

Friend Cautioned Kevin West About New Relationship After Wife's Death

Kouri Richins

Judge Blocks Domestic Violence Expert in Kouri Richins Case

kevin west bodycam

Bodycam Shows Kevin West Crying at Scene, Talking to First Responders

kevin west in court listening to 911 call

Cheating Fire Chief Murder Trial: Jury Hears Kevin West's 911 Call

kevin west in court

Cheating Fire Chief Murder Trial: Opening Statements

scott and laci peterson

What Was the Pivotal Evidence Against Scott Peterson?

suspect in court

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Paul Hicks' defense closing arguments

Defense: No Forensic Evidence Connects Paul Hicks to Regina Hicks' Murder

State's closing argument in Paul Hicks' trial

State: Paul Hicks 'Launched' Car Into Pond, Killing Wife Regina Hicks

MORE VIDEOS