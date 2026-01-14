Au Pair Becomes Prosecution's Star Witness in Brendan Banfield Trial

Au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhães, delivers testimony against Brendan Banfield detailing an alleged murder conspiracy involving a fetish website plot. Plus, updates on the arrest of Michael McKee for the Ohio dentist murders. (1/13/26) MORE

Former au pair Juliana Magalhaes

Former Au Pair Juliana Magalhaes Reviews Emails of Selling Story to Netflix

Former au pair Juliana Magalhaes

Juliana Magalhaes' Letter to Brendan Banfield: 'They Want Me to Cooperate'

Marcy West's autopsy

Will Marcy West's Autopsy Support Defense's 'Intense Massage' Theory?

kevin west letters to cynthia ward

Kevin West's Letter to Affair Partner: '2024 Will Be Our Year'

cynthia ward testifies

Cynthia Ward Details Timeline of Affair, Engagement with Kevin West

Juliana Magalhães takes the stand

Brendan Banfield's Former Au Pair Takes the Stand in Double Murder Trial

banfield bodycam response

Bodycam Played in Court Reveals Chaotic Crime Scene in Banfield Home

011326_BANFIELD_911CALLS_RAW

Jury Hears Brendan Banfield in 911 Call | Au Pair Affair Murder Trial

Brendan Banfield

Au Pair Affair Murder Trial: Opening Statements

marcy west medical examiner

Medical Examiner Details Signs of Strangulation in Marcy West's Autopsy

Jury seated in Brendan Banfield's murder trial.

Jury Seated in Brendan Banfield's Au Pair Affair Murder Trial

