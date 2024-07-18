Black Swan Murder Trial: Court TV Speaks With Doug Benefield's Cousin

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Court TV speaks with Doug Benefield's cousin, Tommie Benefield. Tommie speaks about the circumstances in which Doug and Ashley were purportedly reconciling and move to Maryland together up until he was killed. (7/17/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?