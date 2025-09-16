Brendan Banfield's Defense | Vinnie Politan Investigates

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Vinnie Politan assesses the credibility of au pair Juliana Peres Magalhaes following her interrogation video, the circumstances of the crime, and possible defenses for Brendan Banfield in the deaths of his wife and Joseph Ryan. (9/15/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?