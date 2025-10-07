Brian Walshe Must Undergo Mental Health Evaluation, Postponing His Trial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Brian Walshe's murder trial has been postponed after a judge ordered that he undergo a mental health evaluation. Walshe is accused in the murder and dismemberment of his wife, Ana Walshe. A competency hearing has been set for October 27. (10/6/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?