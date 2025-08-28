Brian Walshe Wants Access to Michael Proctor's Files on Karen Read

Brian Walshe has asked to use sealed files from fired trooper Michael Proctor, which stem from the federal investigation into the Karen Read case. Walshe's lawyers claim the documents could prove the investigation was tainted by bias. (8/28/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo

Peruvian Police Detain Husband Accused of Murdering Wife in California

donna adelson in court

Jury Hears Wiretapped Calls of Adelson Family, Co-Conspirators

split screen of restaurant video and transcript

Video Shows Charlie Adelson and Katherine Magbanua React to 'The Bump'

gfx of the text of a voicemail

Listen to One of Dan Markel's Very Last Voicemails

Emmanuel Haro Presser

Emmanuel Haro Presser: 7-Month-Old 'Severely Abused Over Period of Time'

Cell phone expert Sgt. Chris Corbitt

Communications Between Co-Conspirators on the Day of Dan Markel's Murder

daily trial wrap graphic for Donna Adelson

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Rebecca Haro in court

Why Baby Emmanuel’s Parents Couldn't Be Arraigned

Katherine Magbanua on cross

Magbanua Confesses to Lying About Markel Murder Many Times in the Past

Sgt. Chris Corbitt

Cell Phone Expert Implicates Harvey Adelson In Communication With Hitman

magbanua testifies

Katherine Magbanua Admits Role as Middleman in Dan Markel Murder Plot

Mary Hull, fraud examiner

Motorcycles, Cars and Surgery: Money Trail After Dan Markel's Murder

MORE VIDEOS