Accused Murderer Brian Walshe's Trial Delayed By Competency Concerns

Accused murderer, Brian Walshe's trial has been delayed after he was ordered to be sent to a mental hospital to determine his competency to stand trial. Walshe is accused of murdering his wife, Ana Walshe, whose body has never been found. (10/7/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Brian Walshe competency concerns

Accused Murderer Brian Walshe's Trial Delayed By Competency Concerns

text graphic

Suzanne Simpson's Sister Arrested For Harassing Brad's Family

Family photo/selfie of Brian Walshe and his wife, Ana Walshe, whom he's accused of killing.

Brian Walshe Must Undergo Mental Health Evaluation, Postponing His Trial

Kouri and Eric Richins

Kouri Richins Wants Bail After Key Witness Allegedly Recants

Brian Walshe in court

Brian Walshe's Attorneys Want Karen Read-Style Buffer Zone

Police officer testifying

FL v. Boileau: Chilling 911 Call and Bodycam of First Witness

April Campbell

Baby in the River Murder: Victim Danielle Hoyle's Mother Takes Stand

splitsecreen: Barry Morphew and Suzanne Morphew

Barry Morphew Has Been Released on Bond

Karina Cooper sobs as she listens to victim impact statements

Ryan Cooper's Sister Addresses Killer Wife Karina Cooper: 'Go to Hell'

female lawyer giving argument

Dosed and Choked Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Arguments

Herbert Swilley sentenced

Dosed & Choked Murder: Herbert Swilley Sentenced After Murder Conviction

Herbert Swilley verdict

Dosed & Choked Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

MORE VIDEOS