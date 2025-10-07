Accused Murderer Brian Walshe's Trial Delayed By Competency Concerns

- Watch Live
Accused murderer, Brian Walshe's trial has been delayed after he was ordered to be sent to a mental hospital to determine his competency to stand trial. Walshe is accused of murdering his wife, Ana Walshe, whose body has never been found. (10/7/25) MORE
