Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Bryan Kohberger Makes First Appearance in Boise Courtroom

Bryan Kohberger makes his first court appearance in a Boise, Idaho courtroom after the change of venue request was granted. Jarvis Butts faces murder and sex crime charges for allegedly killing 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris. (9/26/24) MORE

Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem, Sex Crimes ,

Jarvis Butts

Jarvis Butts Charged With Murdering 13-Year-Old Na'Ziyah Harris

Justin Johnson

Murder of Young Dolph: Verdict is In

Bryan Kohberger Hearing

Bryan Kohberger Attends Status Hearing

split screen shows surveillance video and call logs

Ex-Wife Testifies William 'Bud' Ackerman Was Calling Repeatedly

VIDEO

Friend: Madden Said He'd Cut Off Victim's Head & Put it in Mom's Lap

photo shows phone on the seat of a car

'He Has Been (Expletive) Meredith': Texts Found on Defendant's Phone

lawyer being interviewed

Sarah Boone’s Former Attorney Joins Court TV

text messages are projected onto a screen

Victim Sent Texts Before He Was Killed: 'She's Crazy as Hell'

Collin Turner is seen speaking to police on bodycam

Bodycam: Collin Turner Told Police, 'I Don't Trust [Bree Kuhn] With the Kids'

Brian Laundrie's parents

Bodycam Footage Shows Brian Laundrie's Parents Refuse to Help Police

splitscreen of a close up image of a knife blade and a defendant sitting at a table

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Jury Sees Murder Weapon Up Close

Sheriff Shawn Stines stands between two men on camera

Sheriff Charged With Murdering Judge Appears in Court

