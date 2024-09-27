Bryan Kohberger Makes First Appearance in Boise Courtroom

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Bryan Kohberger makes his first court appearance in a Boise, Idaho courtroom after the change of venue request was granted. Jarvis Butts faces murder and sex crime charges for allegedly killing 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris. (9/26/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?