Burn Pile Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Key moments included witnesses who described collecting blood drops from the burn pit and evidence including hair. They found a shirt stained with ash or soot, and an item in the victim's chest cavity that turned out to be part of a bullet. (10/9/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?