Charles Vallow: Lori Threatened to Murder Me With Her 'Powers'

Lori Daybell, who's serving life without parole for killing her children and 5th husband's first wife, faces trial next week for the death of her 4th husband, Charles Vallow, who reported Daybell's concerning behavior months before he died. (3/26/25) MORE

Jury Seated in MA v. Ingolf Tuerk: Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial

Jury Seated in Battered & Burned Murder Trial

Charles Vallow: Lori Threatened to Murder Me With Her 'Powers'

Court TV Exclusive: Inmate Who Attacked Scott Peterson Speaks Out

MI v. Linda Stermer: Battered & Burned Murder Trial

Judge Ashley Addresses Outcry Over Henning Verdict

'I'm Furious': Ashley Henning's Friend, Cousin Blame Race For Verdict

Judge Threatens Victim Ashley Henning's Cousin with Jail for Shaming Jury

'Cowards': Victim Ashley Henning's Cousin Calls Out Jurors, Judge Responds

Jordan Henning Sentenced After First-Degree Manslaughter Conviction

Military Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Military Wife Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Arguments

