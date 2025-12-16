Court Watches Polygraph Interview of Paul Hicks

In the excerpts, Paul Hicks repeatedly denied involvement, offered to give DNA and blood samples "right now," pointed to Regina's "Uncle Carl" and her boyfriend as possible suspects, and said Regina mentioned suicide "at least once a week." (12/15/25 MORE

Court Watches Polygraph Interview of Paul Hicks

Paul Hicks' Ex Describes Knowledge of Regina's Death

Paul Hicks' Sister Testifies About Night Regina Disappeared

Paul Hicks - State's Opening Statement

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: State's Opening Statement

Gut-Wrenching 911 Call from Victim's Boyfriend After Finding Her Body

Sins of the Brother Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

DNA Evidence Links Dead Man Linked to 1991 Texas Yogurt Shop Murders

Trial Delayed for Man Accused of Killing Univ. of Miami Football Teammate

Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson Sentenced for Crystal Rogers’ Murder

Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial: Victim's Former Coworker, Lover Takes Stand

