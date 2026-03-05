Dale Warner Checked Dee Warner's Location 2,100 Times: State

- Watch Live
Jacqueline Wyse presents the State's closing argument saying that the relationship between Dee and Dale Warner was 'not good,' emphasizing that from Jan. 2019 to April 2021, Dale checked Dee's location 2,100 times. (3/5/26) MORE
