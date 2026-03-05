Dale Warner Checked Dee Warner's Location 2,100 Times: State

Jacqueline Wyse presents the State's closing argument saying that the relationship between Dee and Dale Warner was 'not good,' emphasizing that from Jan. 2019 to April 2021, Dale checked Dee's location 2,100 times. (3/5/26) MORE

Cold Cases, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Dale Warner's defense's closing

Dale Warner's Defense: No Physical Evidence Linking Him To Wife's Murder

Dale Warner trial

Dee Warner's Brother: Dale Warner Wasn't Doing Anything To Find Missing Wife

Dale Warner police interview

Hidden Murder of Dee Warner: Jury Sees Dale Warner Police Interview

Edrick Faust verdict

Tara Baker Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Edrick Faust closings

Tara Baker Murder Trial: Key Moments in Closing Arguments

Tara Baker's then-boyfriend, Chris Melton

Tara Baker Murder Trial: Victim's Boyfriend Details Relationship

Blonde woman testifies

Tara Baker's Roommate: 'It's Almost Like Somebody Knew We're Weren't Going to be Home'

side by side of suspect and victim

Prosecution and Defense Clash Over Evidence in Tara Baker Trial

Tara Baker

Tara Baker Murder Trial: Key Moments

defense attorney questions witness in court

'Worse Than Communist Russia'; Defense Seeks Mistrial in Tara Baker Murder Trial

Brunette Caucasian woman testifies in court

'I’ll Talk to You Tomorrow': Friend Recalls Last Call With Tara Baker

Nancy Guthrie update

Police Provide Update on Search for Nancy Guthrie

MORE VIDEOS