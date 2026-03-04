Dee Warner's Brother: Dale Warner Wasn't Doing Anything To Find Missing Wife

- Watch Live
Dee Warner's brother, Gregory Hardy, takes the stand and gives emotional testimony regarding his sister's disappearance and when her body was found. Dale Warner is charged with murder in connection to Dee's death. (3/4/26) MORE
