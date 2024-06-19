Deep Dive Into the Case Against Karen Read

Court TV breaks down the biggest moments so far in the Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial and they look ahead to what's next for Karen Read, who's accused of killing her police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe. (6/18/24)   MORE

Jury deliberations continue on Wednesday in the trial of Pamela Bordeaux, who's accused of shooting and killing her former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt. Bordeaux claims she was acting in self-defense.

Pamela Bordeaux's Fate In Hands of Jury

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, has filed a lawsuit against several media companies, accusing them of defamation for documentaries they produced falsely accusing him of being involved with Stephen Smith's death.

Buster Murdaugh, Son of Alex Murdaugh, Files Defamation Lawsuit

Attorney Binu Palal presents the prosecution rebuttal in the Protective Grandmother Murder Trial, where retired Las Vegas police detective, Pamela Bordeaux, is on trial for the shooting death of her former son-in-law, Sean Babbitt.

Protective Grandmother Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

Defense attorney Erick Ferran presents closing arguments, arguing self-defense in the Protective Grandmother Murder Trial, where Pamela Bordeaux is on trial for the shooting death of her former son-in-law.

Protective Grandmother Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Protective Grandmother Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Karen Read speaks to cameras outside of court

'There is No Case Against Me': Karen Read Speaks Outside of Court

Family of Sade Robinson Files Lawsuit Against Alleged Killer

Rachel Morin's family join Court TV after authorities announced they arrested Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez in connection to her murder. Morin, 37, was last seen after going for a walk. Her body was found the following day.

Rachel Morin's Family Join Court TV After Arrest Made in Case

John Ray, the attorney representing the family of Shannan Gilbert, who hasn't been officially connected to Rex Heuermann, joins Court TV and makes shocking allegations against Heuermann's daughter, Victoria.

Gilgo Beach Murders: Shocking Allegations Against Suspect's Daughter

Justin Ross Harris, who was accused of leaving his son to die in a hot car in 2014, was released from prison on Father's Day.

Hot Car Dad Released From Prison on Father's Day

Trooper Joe Paul faces cross examination and was asked how John O'Keefe's injuries took place and how it relates to his theory regarding the crash. Text messages between Read and O'Keefe read aloud.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 26 Recap

