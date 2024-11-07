Defense Unexpectedly Rests in Richard Allen Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Richard Allen's defense rests its case-in-chief in his case, where he's charged with the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Heavenly Garfield is sentenced for the death of Brooklyn Barrett in what prosecutors called a suicide pact. (11/6/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?