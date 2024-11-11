Delphi Murders Trial: Richard Allen Guilty on All Counts

- Watch Live
After deliberating for about 18 hours, Indiana jury finds Richard Allen GUILTY of murdering Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, whose throats were slit while they were on a hike in Feb. 2017. Allen, 52, faces Dec. 20 sentencing. (11/11/24) MORE
