Ex-Girlfriend Gives Gruesome Testimony of Victim's Torture and Murder

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Sean Finnegan's ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Dishman, gives gruesome testimony of what she and Finnegan did to Jennifer Paxton. Finnegan faces a potential death sentence if a jury finds him guilty of the brutal rape and murder of Paxton. (8/13/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?