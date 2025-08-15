Ex-Sheriff's Defense Fights To Dismiss Indictment for Judge's Murder

Defense attorney Jeremy Bartley presents a motion to dismiss Shawn 'Mickey' Stines' indictment, who is charged with murder in the shooting death of Judge Kevin Mullins. At the time of the shooting, Stines was the sheriff of Letcher County. (8/15/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Nathaniel Bevers-McGivney is sentenced

Judge To Nathaniel: Bevers-McGivney 'Nothing About Case Warrants Leniency'

Nathaniel Bevers-McGivney VIS

Victim's Sister: 'You Didn't Just Kill My Sister, You Obliterated a Future'

bodycam arrest footage of defendant Christopher Wolfenbarger

Bodycam Footage Shows Chris Wolfenbarger Hiding In Garage Before Arrest

Shawn 'Mickey' Stines

Ex-Sheriff's Defense Fights To Dismiss Indictment for Judge's Murder

Victim Melissa Wolfenbarger's mother, Norma Patton

Norma Patton: Melissa 'Kept Running Away' To Be With Chris Wolfenbarger

Dorthy Cooley

Neighbor Asked Christopher Where Wife Was, He Said 'She Was Leaving Him'

Eric Sweeney appears in court

Eric Sweeney Pleads Guilty to Murders of Sister-In-Law, Young Nephews

female witness on stand

GA v. Christopher Wolfenbarger: Day 1 Recap

Bryan Kohberger in court

Report: Bryan Kohberger Called His Mother After Murders

Wendi Adelson testifies in court

Wendi Adelson Fights To Quash Mom's Subpoena For Murder Trial

side by side photos of Holly Bobo and Zachary Adam

Holly Bobo's Killer in Court for Post-Conviction Relief Hearing

Melissa Patton's sister, Tina Patton, reveals troubling details about the marriage of Chris Wolfenbarger and Melissa.

Sister Details Melissa and Chris Wolfenbarger's Troubled Marriage

MORE VIDEOS