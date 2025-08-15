Ex-Sheriff's Defense Fights To Dismiss Indictment for Judge's Murder

- Watch Live
Defense attorney Jeremy Bartley presents a motion to dismiss Shawn 'Mickey' Stines' indictment, who is charged with murder in the shooting death of Judge Kevin Mullins. At the time of the shooting, Stines was the sheriff of Letcher County. (8/15/25) MORE
