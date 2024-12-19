CEO TONIGHT

Examining the Evidence Against Luigi Mangione

Court TV examines the mounting evidence against Luigi Mangione, who's accused of killing CEO, Brian Thompson. Evidence includes being caught with a ghost gun, a manifesto and more. The latest in the Diddy, Jay-Z accusations. (12/18/24) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Murder & Mayhem, Sex Crimes ,

Latest Videos

Older gentleman in a suit and tie learns his fate.

Killing in a Convenience Store Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

police interview

'He Was Going to Kill Me': Jeannine Jaramillo Lies to Police in Interview

Young man with dark, bushy hair is mid-scream as he's escorted into a building wearing an orange prison jumper.

Is Luigi Mangione a Domestic Terrorist?

taylor schabusiness in court

Taylor Schabusiness Charged With Attacking Prison Staff

surveillance video of altercation in convenience store

What Do These Jury Questions Mean for Taiseer Zarka's Outcome?

School Shooting Press Conference

Police Investigating Possible Manifesto Circulating on Social Media

alvin bragg news conference

Luigi Mangione Charged with Murder as an Act of Terror

Still frame from a dashcam video featuring the road ahead.

Truck Drivers Who Witnessed Jaramillo Crash Testify

police chief gives press conference

Police: Second Grade Teacher Called 911 During School Shooting

Picture of a young woman who looks really sad. She has red hair and a fair complexion.

Gilgo Beach Murders: Prosecutors Name Valerie Mack as Seventh Victim

Rex Heuermann in court

Rex Heuermann Charged in Death of Seventh Woman

menedez brothers

New LA DA: Erik & Lyle Menendez's Cases Will Be Handled 'Separately'

MORE VIDEOS