Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Farris Son: Dad Said Every Day With Mom Was the Worst Day of His Life

Christopher Farris, son of defendant Melody Walker Farris and victim Gary Farris, wrapped up direct testimony by sharing anecdotes about his parents' rocky marriage. He also told the jury he had nothing to do with his father's murder. (10/10/24) MORE

Court TV, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

splitscreen: young man testifies as older female defendant looks on

Farris Son: Mom Inviting Granddaughter Over Is ‘Sick and Twisted’

splitscreen: picture of victim, young man testifying, female defendant listens

Farris Son: Dad Said Every Day With Mom Was the Worst Day of His Life

Teary-eyed young man on the witness stand.

Brother to Farris Son: 'I Think There's Human Remains On the Burn Pile'

Scott and Laci Peterson

Judge Grants Scott Peterson Access to Post-Conviction Evidence

Splitscreen: young male witness sobs, older female defendant cries too

Farris' Son: Mom Hid in Bathroom So Dad Couldn't Serve Divorce Papers

On-screen graphic with a mug shot and words saying: Daily Trial Wrap

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Splitscreen: photo of a house, an older female defendant, and a male witness in a police uniform.

Investigator Recalls Discovering Gary Farris' Skeletal Remains

headshot of victim, lawyer arguing, and defendant listening

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Splitscreen of a photo a large home, a lawyer speaking and a defendant listening to the lawyer.

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Jennifer Gledhill and Matthew Johnson

Wife Accused of Killing National Guard Husband

Shanna Gardner

Judge Sets Date for Microsoft Exec Murder Trial

Young woman being interviewed

Toby Madden and Rachelle Brewsaugh’s Daughter Joins Court TV

MORE VIDEOS